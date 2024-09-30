Azerbaijani servicemen undergo engineering training on modern equipment, fortifications

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 2024 training plan, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry conducted practical demonstration classes on engineering training for commanders and their deputies.

During the classes, Azerbaijani servicemen received comprehensive information on fortifications, engineering barriers, modern engineering equipment and weaponry, the ministry’s press service told News.Az. The classes also included demonstrations of techniques for clearing areas of mines and unexploded ordnance using Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment (MEMATT). Additionally, participants observed the processes of creating passages through unexploded engineering obstacles and crossing barriers by laying pontoon bridges.The focus of the classes is to improve the capabilities of military personnel in installing and overcoming engineering obstacles, as well as to expand their knowledge of engineering training.

News.Az