Azerbaijani snipers successfully participate in international contest

During the “Sniper Frontier” contest, held in the city of Yazd of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the next exercises of the second stage were performed.

Azerbaijani snipers successfully performed the exercises "Urban operations" and "Regulation" of the stage "Sequence of pairs", the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, Azerbaijani snipers by pairs successfully accomplished the tasks of selecting a firing position, detecting and destroying targets located at different distances.

