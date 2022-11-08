Azerbaijani soldiers demonstrated power of Turks to whole world: Turkish minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani soldier demonstrated the strength of the Turks to the whole world, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

He made the remarks at an event held in Ankara on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

Akar noted that Türkiye has always been and will continue to be close to fraternal Azerbaijan in its fair struggle.

Akar recalled that 30 years ago, Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands, expelled more than 1 million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed the Khojaly genocide.

“It is very interesting that those who "did not see" all this appeared after Azerbaijan restored its rights. These historical facts should be taught in schools, we should never forget her. The OSCE Minsk Group had been silent for 30 years. The heroic Azerbaijani army liberated the occupied lands from occupation. The Azerbaijani soldier showed the whole world that he is able to liberate his lands, demonstrated the power of the Turks to the whole world,” he added.

News.Az