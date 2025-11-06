COP30 kicks off with a goal to mobilize $1.3 trillion for climate financing

COP30 kicks off with a goal to mobilize $1.3 trillion for climate financing

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, began its first official activities with the arrival of about 70 heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives in Belém, Brazil, for meetings scheduled Thursday and Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Some key world leaders, including those from China, the United States, India and Russia, are absent, raising questions about global leadership on the climate agenda.

The discussions among leaders will set the stage for two weeks of negotiations involving about 143 international delegations that seek to agree on a roadmap to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually in climate financing for developing countries.

The goal is to address the rising costs of climate adaptation and mitigation, while strengthening support mechanisms to respond to loss and damage in the most vulnerable nations.

Brazil is proposing a transformation of the global climate finance architecture, focused on expanding innovative financial tools and creating regulatory frameworks that facilitate capital flows to developing countries.

The plan includes Sustainable Sovereign Bonds, the Eco Invest Brazil program and creating a coalition to integrate carbon markets, along with efforts to develop a common global classification system that would make sustainable investments comparable across countries.

The most ambitious part of the proposal is the Tropical Forests Forever Global Fund, intended to be the largest forest conservation mechanism.

The fund aims to protect nearly 1 billion hectares in 70 countries through a blended financing model. It would begin with $25 billion in contributions from sponsoring countries and then be leveraged up to four times through bonds, reaching a total volume of about $125 billion.

In parallel, Brazil proposes to reform the multilateral financial architecture through the creation of the Circle of Finance Ministers, an international coordination forum that would guide the roadmap toward the global goal of $1.3 trillion in annual climate financing.

