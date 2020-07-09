Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani startups ranked third among promising projects of a top accelerator in Silicon Valley, the Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend on June18.

Among 150 startups from different countries which participated in the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by ABC Planet and Vriendly startups. Azerbaijani startups having passed through several stages, have graduated from the Draper University online program with impressive results.

At the same time, Vriendly startup, represented by co-founder and CEO Ulvi Hasanli, was included in the list of TOP-25 teams, and ABC Planet, represented by co-founder and CEO Jamila Islamova, took place in the best three most powerful and promising startups, having won the opportunity to join the Draper University program through mentor support. Several reputable US venture capital funds have already expressed a desire to invest in the startups.

ABC Planet is one of five startups that completed the Barama pre-acceleration program, which was in force under the Agency of Innovations in May this year.

Currently, ABC Planet and Vriendly startups continue to receive intensive mentoring support, which provides an individual approach to the development of startups on a solid basis.

As the agency noted, currently there are two programs on the platform that provide the startups with sustainable development, provide them with professional business and technical support through mentors from around the world, and also provide access to financial markets.

News.Az