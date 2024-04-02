Azerbaijani strongman shatters world record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani strongman Vusal Javadov has smashed the world record after testing his strength at hazardous actions.

To achieve this record, the athlete first climbed over the broken glass lifting the 33-kilogram weights, hanged from the knife. Then, the wrestler dragged the car with the cutting edge of a sharp knife, kept in his mouth.

"Guinness" record holders and representatives of the World Record Association recorded and confirmed the process.

News.Az