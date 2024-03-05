Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani swimming squad seize glory in Latvia

Azerbaijani swimming squad seize glory in Latvia

Azerbaijani national swimming team emerged victorious at the Latvian Junior and Youth Swimming Championship 2024 held in capital city of Riga.

The squad claimed a gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani swimmers grabbed four gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the men’s individual competitions.

The tournament welcomed a record number of 760 athletes.


