Azerbaijani swimming squad seize glory in Latvia
- 05 Mar 2024 13:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194027
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-swimming-squad-seize-glory-in-latvia Copied
Azerbaijani national swimming team emerged victorious at the Latvian Junior and Youth Swimming Championship 2024 held in capital city of Riga.
The squad claimed a gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event.
Additionally, the Azerbaijani swimmers grabbed four gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the men’s individual competitions.
The tournament welcomed a record number of 760 athletes.