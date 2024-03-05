Azerbaijani swimming squad seize glory in Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani national swimming team emerged victorious at the Latvian Junior and Youth Swimming Championship 2024 held in capital city of Riga.

The squad claimed a gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani swimmers grabbed four gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the men’s individual competitions.

The tournament welcomed a record number of 760 athletes.

News.Az