Azerbaijani table tennis players claim bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

Azerbaijani table tennis athletes Adil Ahmadzade and Marziyya Nurmatova claimed bronze medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

Earlier in the competition, the Azerbaijani women’s team also secured a bronze medal, adding to the country’s medal tally.


