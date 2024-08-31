Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete wins Paralympic gold at Paris 2024
- 31 Aug 2024 08:59
- 31 Aug 2024 09:00
- 1005960
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-taekwondo-athlete-wins-paralympic-gold-at-paris-2024 Copied
Azerbaijani Para taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov has triumphed as a Paralympic champion at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, News.Az reports.Khalilov competed in the K44 category, in the 70-kilogram weight class, and faced off against Turkish athlete Fatih Çelik in the final match. Khalilov emerged victorious with an impressive 15-2 win, securing his position as the Paralympic champion.