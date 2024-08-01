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Taekwondo
Tag:
Taekwondo
South and North Korea aim for joint UNESCO listing for taekwondo
19 Jan 2026-11:59
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters secure three gold medals at CIS Games
30 Sep 2025-11:49
Kazakhstan Open 2025 Taekwondo tournament kicks off in Astana
14 Aug 2025-23:29
Kazakhstan to bid for 2027 World Taekwondo Championships
12 Aug 2025-23:26
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters bring home six medals from Belgium
17 Mar 2025-17:45
Azerbaijani female taekwondo cadets win two golds at European Championship
11 Nov 2024-18:59
Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at int’l tournament in South Korea
26 Sep 2024-17:07
Azerbaijan’s Para-taekwondo claims 2nd place at Paris 2024
02 Sep 2024-13:55
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Imamaddin Khalilov on winning Paralympic gold -
PHOTO
31 Aug 2024-10:24
Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete wins Paralympic gold at Paris 2024
31 Aug 2024-08:59
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