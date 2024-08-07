Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete wins silver at the Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Hashim Magomedov (58 kg) won silver at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

According to News.Az, he was defeated in the final by Taejun Park (South Korea). Despite an injury, Magomedov continued to compete, demonstrating remarkable resilience and strength.This is the fourth medal for Azerbaijan at the current Games and the third official one.Previously, judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev won gold, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez advanced to the final, securing at least a silver medal.

News.Az