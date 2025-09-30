Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters secure three gold medals at CIS Games

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters secure three gold medals at CIS Games
Photo: azerbaijan2025.com

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters made a strong start at the 3rd CIS Games, winning three gold medals on Day 1.

At the finals held at the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, female athletes Humay Dadashova (46kg) and Maryam Mammadova (53kg) claimed gold, while Ziya Hasarli triumphed in the men’s 63kg category, News.Az reports. 

Umid Rahimzade (54kg) and Eljan Aliyev (74kg) captured silver medals, while Tamerlan Yagubov (54kg), Allahverdi Mammadov and Zeynal Aliyev (both 87kg), Salima Guliyeva (46kg), Nilufar Borji (53kg), and Nargiz Kazimova (62kg) earned bronze medals.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      