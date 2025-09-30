Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters secure three gold medals at CIS Games

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters made a strong start at the 3rd CIS Games, winning three gold medals on Day 1.

At the finals held at the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, female athletes Humay Dadashova (46kg) and Maryam Mammadova (53kg) claimed gold, while Ziya Hasarli triumphed in the men’s 63kg category, News.Az reports.

Umid Rahimzade (54kg) and Eljan Aliyev (74kg) captured silver medals, while Tamerlan Yagubov (54kg), Allahverdi Mammadov and Zeynal Aliyev (both 87kg), Salima Guliyeva (46kg), Nilufar Borji (53kg), and Nargiz Kazimova (62kg) earned bronze medals.

