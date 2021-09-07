Azerbaijani team returns home after participating in “International Army Games - 2021" in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani team that participated in the "Tank Biathlon" and "Army of Culture" contests held in Moscow, Russia as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", have returned to Baku, according to the Defense Ministry.

A military orchestra accompanied the welcoming ceremony of the Azerbaijani servicemen who successfully participated in the contests.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani servicemen have shown high results during the "Tank Biathlon" and "Army of Culture" contests held in Russia, the "Sea Cup" contest held in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in Kazakhstan, as part of the "International Army Games-2021".

