Azerbaijani team wins bronze medal at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Athletes of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team in the senior age group won bronze medals in the "cross meetings" in group exercises at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, News.Az reports.

In the "cross-match" the Azerbaijani team defeated the Estonian team, in the competition between Ukraine and Bulgaria Bulgaria won, and the Italian team won in the Italy-Georgia pair.

Then, in the final match between the teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Italy, Bulgaria won the gold medal, Italy won the silver, and Azerbaijan won the bronze.

At today's competition, gymnasts in the junior age category competed in the team event in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon as part of the individual program qualification.

In the team competition, the Bulgarian team won gold, the Italian team won silver, and the Israeli team won bronze.

Then the junior teams performed in group exercises with 5 hoops and 5 pairs of clubs. In the group exercises among juniors, the Bulgarian team, performing with 5 hoops and 5 pairs of clubs, won the gold medal, the Ukrainian team won silver, and the Israeli team won bronze medal. To note, more than 170 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the European Cup. The tournament will end on May 4.

News.Az