Azerbaijani think tank prepares report on Lachin-Khankendi road

Roza Bayramli and Maryam Ismayilova, experts at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a Baku-based think tank, have prepared a report in English called “The Controversy Surrounding the Lachin-Khankendi Road”.

The main purpose of the report is to summarize the events that have taken place in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the last three years and bring them to foreign audiences, News.Az reports citing the AIR Center’s press service.

The report notes that the events that took place on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the past three years were actively promoted by Armenians under the terms "blockade", "ethnic cleansing", and "humanitarian crisis".

Even though Azerbaijan has always acted in line with the norms of international law, the number of countries that supported Armenia during this period was not small, the report reads.

The report reflects both the crimes committed by the Armenians and the facts proving the falsity of the "blockade" issue.

In the first chapter of the report, information is given about the illegal economic activities of Armenians in Karabakh and the resulting damage to the ecological environment.

It also shows the events that led to protests by eco-activists. Although those protests were presented as a "blockade" by the Armenians, facts were shown that refuted this.

The next chapter of the report contains information about weapons and ammunition illegally transported from Armenia to Karabakh before the establishment of the Lachin border crossing point. Visual facts proving this illegal activity were also added to the report.

In order to prevent war crimes, the creation of a border crossing point by Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankendi road and the sharp reaction of Armenians to it were also included in the report.

The report includes statistical data on persons crossing from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia in April-September of the current year, as well as information on crimes leading to restrictions on the use of the road, presented by the State Border Service.

In the report, in response to Armenia's appeal, it is emphasized that discussions on the situation in Karabakh will be held at the extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council on August 16, 2023, and that no documents will be accepted at the end of the meeting.

The report also includes pictures of Armenians organizing weddings and parties in the "humanitarian crisis". The photos are taken from the posts of Armenians living in Karabakh on social networks.

In the final part of the report, it is stated that Azerbaijan supports the establishment of peace in the region and is ready for reintegration processes.

News.Az