Azerbaijani travel companies to take part in exhibition in Karachi city

Azerbaijani travel companies will participate in the Pakistan Travel Mart exhibition to be held in Karachi city Oct. 8–10, Trend reports referring to the State

At the exhibition, which will be attended by 14 Azerbaijani travel companies, participants will be informed about Azerbaijan’s potential in various areas of tourism as well as about the country's attractions, hotels, national cuisine and tourist routes.

During the exhibition, meetings will be held with Pakistani travel companies in B2B (business-to-business) format, and an exchange of views on cooperation will take place.

Pakistan Travel Mart is a wide-range tourism and travel exhibition in Pakistan, uniting all interested parties in the fields of travelling, tourism and receiving guests. The exhibition, annually held since 2017, involves travel companies of about 20 countries. The number of visitors of the exhibition exceeds 25,000.

The number of Pakistani tourists visiting Azerbaijan from January to August 2019 amounted to 29,000 people, which is 12.9 percent more compared to the same period last year.

