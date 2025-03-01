Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold 15th staff talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the 15th Staff Talks were held with representatives of the Air Forces of both fraternal countries.

First, the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery were visited. Tribute was paid to the memory of martyrs, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade met with a delegation led by the Chief of the Department of Logistics of the Turkish Air Force Headquarters, Lieutenant General Hüseyin Duman.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the Staff Talks, discussed military cooperation issues between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces, highlighted the significance of mutual experience exchange, and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.

In accordance with the visit plan, the Turkish delegation visited the Aviation Repair Plant and was informed about the plant’s establishment history, development stages and activities.

After familiarizing with the conditions created in the factory's production premises, the guests observed the repair, modernization and other processes.

Then, during a meeting held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov met with the guests and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The guests got acquainted with the conditions created at the Military Institute. The Turkish delegation was provided with detailed information about the educational institution. The sides also discussed the work done and prospective plans in the field of military education between the two countries.

Lieutenant General H.Duman signed the Military Institute’s Honorary Guests Book.

According to the plan, the Turkish delegation visited one of the military units of Air Force. The representatives of the fraternal country were provided with detailed information about the main activities of the military unit.

News.Az