Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of his official visit to Pakistan.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region, the implementation of the joint statement dated November 10, 2020, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statement signed on January 11, 2021 in Moscow.

The sides also exchanged views on issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az