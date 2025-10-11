Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Middle East, Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the implications of the recent Gaza agreement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the call, Bayramov acknowledged Türkiye’s successful mediation efforts in reaching the agreement. The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest, highlighting ongoing cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

