Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional cooperation prospects
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul.During their talks on the sidelines of the 3+3 regional consultative format meeting, the top Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats discussed prospects of regional and international cooperation stemming from allied Baku-Ankara relations, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Bayramov and Fidan also exchanged views on post-conflict regional situation, as well as global security challenges.
“I was delighted to have a comprehensive discussion with my brother Hakan Fidan. We reiterated the importance of utilizing existing opportunities to enhance cooperation in various regional formats and organizations,” the Azerbaijani minister posted on X.
FM Bayramov said he also informed his Turkish counterpart about the post-conflict regional situation, the current state of normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, remaining challenges, etc.
Delighted to have comprehensive discussion with my brother @HakanFidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Türkiye.— Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) October 18, 2024
Reiterated importance of utilizing existing opportunities to enhance cooperation in various regional formats and organizations.
Informed about… pic.twitter.com/M3mqJQbBaX