Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul.

Delighted to have comprehensive discussion with my brother @HakanFidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Türkiye.



Reiterated importance of utilizing existing opportunities to enhance cooperation in various regional formats and organizations.



Informed about… pic.twitter.com/M3mqJQbBaX