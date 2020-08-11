Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

On August 11, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the framework of his official visit to the Republic of Turkey.

After the tete-a-tete meeting, the sides had a meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warmly greeted Jeyhun Bayramov and noted that he is pleased to receive him in Turkey.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in various areas of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, education and etc. and discussed prospects for further expansion of these relations.

They expressed confidence that the existing cooperation between the two countries will continue to further develop in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Speaking about the recent provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenian border, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the support rendered as always by the state of Turkey to the just position of Azerbaijan. The importance of the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and inviolability of international borders was underlined.

After the meeting, the Foreign Ministers held a press briefing.

