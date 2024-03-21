Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers meet in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the top Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats hailed fraternal ties and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The parties stressed that the successful cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats made important contributions to regional development. They also emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security, transport, science, education and many other areas. Bayramov and Fidan underlined the importance of joint development of tranport corridors in the region.

FM Bayramov informed his Turkish counterpart about the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest.

