Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministries conduct political consultations

Azerbaijan`s and Turkey`s ministries of foreign affairs have held the next round of political consultations.

Azerbaijan`s delegation was led by deputy FM Ramiz Hasanov, while deputy FM Sedat Onal headed the Turkish delegation.

Addressing the event, Hasanov hailed Azerbaijan-Turkey relations. He said the political ties between the two countries reached the level of strategic partnership.

Onal praised Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation.

They highlighted the role of diplomatic missions in developing relations between the two countries.

Hasanov provided an insight into the ongoing negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and commented on the Turkish government for supporting Azerbaijan`s stance.

