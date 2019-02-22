Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministries conduct political consultations
Azerbaijan`s and Turkey`s ministries of foreign affairs have held the next round of political consultations.
Azerbaijan`s delegation was led by deputy FM Ramiz Hasanov, while deputy FM Sedat Onal headed the Turkish delegation.
Addressing the event, Hasanov hailed Azerbaijan-Turkey relations. He said the political ties between the two countries reached the level of strategic partnership.
They highlighted the role of diplomatic missions in developing relations between the two countries.
Hasanov provided an insight into the ongoing negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and commented on the Turkish government for supporting Azerbaijan`s stance.
News.Az