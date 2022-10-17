Azerbaijani, Turkish Naval Special Forces hold joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joint exercises held at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris city, Türkiye, with the participation of underwater attack and underwater defense units of special naval battalions of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and units of the Turkish Naval Special Forces ended, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the exercises, the Special Forces Units of the two fraternal countries fulfilled the tasks of practicing land and sea tactics, searching for and neutralizing unexploded ordnance and naval mines.

At the joint exercises, all the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished

News.Az