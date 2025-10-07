Azerbaijani, Turkmen leaders discuss deepening bilateral cooperation in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, on October 7 in Gabala to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

They noted the current state of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations, built on principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and cooperation, adding that deep fraternal traditions unite the peoples of both nations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Aliyev and Berdimuhamedov also emphasized the successful development of bilateral ties across political, economic, transport, energy, parliamentary, humanitarian, cultural, educational, and other spheres, along with effective cooperation within international organizations. Both parties exchanged views on prospects for further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings from Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to President Aliyev, who expressed gratitude and requested that his own regards be conveyed to the Turkmen leader.

During the conversation, both sides fondly recalled President Aliyev’s previous meetings with the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty, as well as Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Azerbaijan in July of this year.

They also highlighted the significance of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Gabala, emphasizing its role in deepening cooperation among Turkic states and further advancing people-to-people connections.

