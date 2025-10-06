Aliyev and Orban discuss strategic ties, joint projects in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Gabala on October 6 to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Orban highlighted the significance of his previous visits to Azerbaijan, including his participation in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The leaders also fondly recalled the informal OTS Summit held in Budapest in May.

The discussion underscored the strong state of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations and explored avenues for collaboration across multiple sectors, including energy, investment, agriculture, and tourism. The meeting also highlighted the involvement of Hungarian companies in the construction of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district.

News.Az