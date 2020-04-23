Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs discuss relevant issues over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 23 April 2020, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The Ministers exchanged their views on various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations.

Further strengthening of bilateral ties, including the cooperation in economic, trade, and transport spheres were emphasized by the Ministers. They expressed the certainty that the high-level meetings held and the arrangements reached during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan would contribute to the deepening of the bilateral cooperation between the two states.

The sides highlighted the importance of further exploring the tourism opportunities, noted the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sphere, and agreed to continue developing cooperation in this area, including the relevant activities of GUAM in the tourism sphere.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Ukrainian colleague to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan and Minister Dmytro Kuleba accepted this invitation with pleasure.

