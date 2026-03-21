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Ukrainian forces have repelled a large-scale Russian offensive launched across multiple directions, preventing any breakthrough despite heavy troop and equipment deployment.

The attack took place near Lyman direction, where Russian forces attempted a coordinated push across seven axes simultaneously, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Ukrainian military officials, Russia deployed more than 500 troops, supported by armored vehicles and light transport units including motorcycles and ATVs.

Units from the 1st Tank Army and the 20th Combined Arms Army were involved in the operation.

The offensive had reportedly been in preparation for over a month, with intensified strikes targeting key logistics routes, including crossings over the Oskil River.

Ukrainian forces crush Russian breakthrough attempt across seven directions pic.twitter.com/75VGFH0Z8q — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) March 21, 2026

Andriy Biletskyi said Ukrainian forces had anticipated the attack and prepared coordinated defensive plans across all sectors.

As a result, all assault attempts were repelled, with no positions or settlements captured by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials reported significant Russian losses within four hours of fighting, including:

Dozens of light transport vehicles destroyed

Multiple armored vehicles and tanks eliminated

Artillery systems and drones taken out

Hundreds of troops were also reported killed or wounded during the clashes.

The failed offensive comes amid increasing intensity along the front, with daily clashes reportedly exceeding 200 engagements.

Despite sustained pressure, Ukrainian forces say they continue to hold key defensive lines.

In parallel, Ukrainian forces have also targeted high-value assets, including a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft undergoing maintenance.

The latest developments highlight the ongoing scale and intensity of the conflict, as both sides continue to launch operations across multiple fronts.

News.Az