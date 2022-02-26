Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents hold phone call

  • Politics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev. Zelenskyy thanked the Azerbaijani president for his efforts to achieve a ceasefire, to move the conflict to a political level, as well as for sending medicines and medical equipment to the people of Ukraine,” said a post shared on the official Twitter page of President Ilham Aliyev.


