Azerbaijani, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss latest situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 6, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The Ministers had an exchange of views on the various issues of cooperation agenda, including the development of bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed the current situation in the region, cooperation opportunities in the post-conflict period, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az