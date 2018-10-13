Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani weightlifter takes silver at 3rd Youth Olympic Games

Azerbaijani weightlifter takes silver at 3rd Youth Olympic Games

Azerbaijan`s Tarmenkhan Babayev (85kg) has bagged a silver medal at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He sealed the medal after lifting a total of 316kg (142kg+174kg), Azertag reports.

Azerbaijan`s haul at the Youth Olympic Games includes four medals.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

