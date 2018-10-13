Azerbaijani weightlifter takes silver at 3rd Youth Olympic Games
13 Oct 2018
Sports
Azerbaijan`s Tarmenkhan Babayev (85kg) has bagged a silver medal at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
He sealed the medal after lifting a total of 316kg (142kg+174kg), Azertag reports.
Azerbaijan`s haul at the Youth Olympic Games includes four medals.
