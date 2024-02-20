Azerbaijani weightlifter wins three European gold medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Dadash Dadashbayli has secured three gold medals at the European Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He claimed two gold medals by lifting 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in the clean and jerk events in the 109kg weight category, respectively.

His total lift of 388kg (176kg+212kg) earned him his third gold medal of the championships.

The 2024 European Weightlifting Championships welcomed 402 athletes from 43 countries.

News.Az