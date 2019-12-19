Azerbaijani weightlifters to contest medals at Qatar 6th International Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's national team will compete at the 6th Weightlifting International Cup to be held in Qatar from December 19 to 24, AZERTAC reported.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on three weightlifters, including Nailkhan Nabiyev (96 kg) and Alish Nazarov (109 kg) in the men's division, while Boyanka Kostova (59 kg) will be in action in the women`s event. News.Az

