Azerbaijani wine and tea houses to open in Astrakhan by the end of the year

Azerbaijani wine and tea houses to open in Astrakhan by the end of the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Wine and tea houses will be inaugurated at the Azerbaijani Business Centre in Astrakhan, Russia, by the end of the year,” Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev ha

“This year will also see the inauguration of the Azerbaijani Trading House in the city of Yekaterinburg, and Azerbaijani wine houses in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. We are also working to launch a representative office of Russia’s Export Centre in Baku and create Azerbaijan`s pavilion at the All-Russia Exhibition Center in Moscow,” added Mustafayev.

News.Az

News.Az