Azerbaijani women's team beat Switzerland at FIDE Chess Olympiad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan achieved an impressive 4-0 victory over Switzerland in the Women’s section of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024, currently being held in Budapest, Hungary.

In the Open section, Azerbaijan singed a draw with Greece, with Rauf Mammadov scoring a point for his country. Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Mahammad Muradli concluded the matches with draws, while Aydin Suleymanli lost the game.The Swiss system tournament, which will run until September 22, features 11 rounds.

News.Az