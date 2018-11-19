Azerbaijani Women’s Association in the UK and FIWAL join Autumn Gala

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Women’s Association in the UK (AWAUK) was joined by the members of the Federation of International Women’s Associations in London (FIWAL) to hav

The pivotal part of the Autumn Gala 2018, the Grand Auction was hosted as the main means of fundraising. All proceeds received from the auction will be contributed to the Yaradan Project, which aims to support disabled children aged 12-16 from disadvantaged families and help them reach their full potential and assimilate, as well as to FIWAL’s future projects. The representatives of 33 member clubs were greeted by opening speeches by the association’s President Laura Schapira and AWAUK’s Founder and Honorary President Ulviyya Tagizadeh as a pleasant start to a three-course dinner accompanied by a selection of exquisite Azerbaijani spirits.



The evening continued with the Grand Auction, which included a mix of branded luxury merchandise, trips, retreat vouchers, and art provided by a remarkable list of donors including Anna Gilder Millinery, Azerbaijan Airlines, Dana Talibova -Food By Dana, Gazelli Wellbeing House, Mr. Hadi - GB Rugs, Gulnara Khalilova - Azerbaijani National Dress Center, Tushar Sabale - Artist, Lucy Choi - Lucy Choi London, Roger Squire & Sylvia Wallach, Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel, Mesut Özil - Arsenal FC, and Clartés Bohemia.



The auction extravaganza was followed by musical performances from Azerbaijani and British musicians. Following the artistic highlight of the evening and a quick vote of thanks, the Autumn Gala 2018 was concluded by a speech from the Founding Member and First President of FIWAL Jocelyn Jones.



FIWAL, currently being an umbrella organization for 33 member clubs including AWAUK, the youngest member of the association strives to promote the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan, actively endorses cultural endeavors of its international member clubs to facilitate cultural awareness and raise funds for charitable causes.

News.Az

News.Az