Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK holds another event - PHOTOS

AWA UK (Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK ) and Khumar Rzayeva (art expert and curator) have held one of the Summer highlight events in London on June 16.

Event was held in Gazelli Wellbeing House in Chelsea. The event was attended by quests from international community, diplomatic comunity and members of AWA UK.

The popular Chelsea destination Gazelli Wellbeing House is famous by it miraculous bespoke treatments and special products made with Gazelli While Oil. The products were created by Gazelli Skin Care founders Dr. Zarifa Hamzayeva and her daughter Jamila Askarova.

"I am absolutely proud to organize the presentation of famous Azerbaijani Brands here in UK together with Khumar Rzayeva. We chose London and Chelsea due to its amazing location as well as because of roots of founder and owner who is Azerbaijani as well."

"Each small detail of events we organize should ring a bell for those who already know Azerbaijan and be a root what leads to our country, culture, fashion, reach history and business opportunities" said Ulviyya Taghizade, AWA UK founder.

The event was featuring fashion brands, childrens wear, house wear, hand craft. All the brands were carefully selected by us to showcase on the event.

News.Az

