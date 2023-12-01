Azerbaijani wrestlers claim five more world medals in Baku

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim five more world medals in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestlers have added five more medals to the country’s medal haul on Day 3 of the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, News.az reports.

Ziya Babashov (63kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (92kg) secured the gold medals.

Another wrestlers Farid Sadigli (55kg) and Azad Aliyev (82kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championship.

News.Az