Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at int’l tournament in Kazakhstan

Senior Azerbaijani wrestlers secured a total of three medals, including a gold, at the Oil Capital Cup 2024 tournament held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Kanan Heybatov showcased his skills by winning the championship in the men’s 70kg final, News.Az reports.

Ashraf Ashirov followed closely, earning a silver medal, while Musa Aghayev claimed bronze in the 79kg and 65kg weight divisions, respectively.

This strong performance highlights Azerbaijan's prowess in wrestling on an international stage.

