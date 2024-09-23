Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at int’l tournament in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at int’l tournament in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Azerbaijani wrestlers secured a total of three medals, including a gold, at the Oil Capital Cup 2024 tournament held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Kanan Heybatov showcased his skills by winning the championship in the men’s 70kg final, News.Az reports.Ashraf Ashirov followed closely, earning a silver medal, while Musa Aghayev claimed bronze in the 79kg and 65kg weight divisions, respectively.This strong performance highlights Azerbaijan's prowess in wrestling on an international stage.

News.Az