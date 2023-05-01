Azerbaijani youngsters’ Mubariz Ibrahimov drone wins Teknofest-2023 contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The DroneX team mainly composed of Azerbaijani students has won a gold medal and a cup with a drone named after national hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov in the international unmanned aerial vehicle competition as part of the TEKNOFEST-2023 festival held in Bursa, Turkiye, News.Az reports.

DroneX team of the Yildiz Technical University of Istanbul have become a winner among over 100 teams.

