Azerbaijani youngsters’ Mubariz Ibrahimov drone wins Teknofest-2023 contest
- 30 Apr 2023 21:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184201
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-youngsters-mubariz-ibrahimov-drone-wins-teknofest-2023-contest Copied
The DroneX team mainly composed of Azerbaijani students has won a gold medal and a cup with a drone named after national hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov in the international unmanned aerial vehicle competition as part of the TEKNOFEST-2023 festival held in Bursa, Turkiye, News.Az reports.
DroneX team of the Yildiz Technical University of Istanbul have become a winner among over 100 teams.