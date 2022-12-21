Azerbaijani youth living abroad has prepared a video reflecting protest against Eco-terror in Karabakh (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani youth living abroad has prepared a video reflecting the protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits of Azerbaijan in the areas where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.
They chanted slogans in different languages in order to deliver the current situation in Karabakh to the world community.
News.az presents the video: