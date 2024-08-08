Azerbaijanis' exile from Armenia marks dark chapter in human history - Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia marks a dark chapter in human history, said the Western Azerbaijan Community in a statement, News.az reports.

Thirty-three years have passed since the final expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. On August 8, 1991, Armenian authorities forcibly removed the residents of Nuvadi village in Zangezur from their native lands, leaving no Azerbaijanis remaining in Armenia. This marked the end of a deportation campaign that began in 1987, resulting in the expulsion of 300,000 Azerbaijanis, and remains a dark chapter in human history.The Community of Western Azerbaijan, which rejects this injustice, demands the creation of conditions for the safe and dignified return of those expelled, in line with the right of return as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other key documents.The Western Azerbaijan Community urges the international community to support the secure return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland and to implement legally binding international instruments with verification and guarantee mechanisms. The community condemns any ethnic or religious discrimination related to the right to return and calls for adherence to the principles of reciprocity and equality.

News.Az