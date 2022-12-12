Azerbaijanis hold protest in Shusha against illegal exploitation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani activists and members of environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are holding a protest on the section of the road under the control of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, News.Az reports.

The protesters demand an end to environmental terrorism in the Karabakh economic region.

The protest participants are setting up tents in the area.

As a result of the discussions held on December 3 and 7, 2022, with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan. But the monitoring failed as a result of a provocation.

News.Az