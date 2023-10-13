Azerbaijanis protest against Armenia's anti-Azerbaijan campaign in The Hague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijani community held on Thursday a protest in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Organized by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands and Belgium, the protest rally took place from 3 pm to 7 pm local time to protest against the absurd statements and anti-Azerbaijani campaign of Armenia, News.Az reports.

The action began with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan. The demonstrators in their statements recalled the aggressive policy of Armenia, ethnic cleansing, genocide, acts of vandalism, and mine terror against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijanis for almost 30 years.

The rally participants demanded that the International Court of Justice reject the far-fetched claims of Armenia and respect the territorial integrity of multicultural and peace-loving Azerbaijan.

The protest took place during public hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague into the case of the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination based on the appeal of the Armenian side.

