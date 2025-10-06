Azerbaijan’s 3x3 basketball team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s 3x3 basketball team has advanced to the final of the 3rd CIS Games, hosted in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The national team earned their spot in the final after a commanding 21-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the penultimate round, News.Az reports.

In the championship match, Azerbaijan will face the winner of the Russia vs. Belarus contest.

