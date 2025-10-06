Azerbaijan’s 3x3 basketball team reaches 3rd CIS Games final
- Sports
Photo: azerbaijan2025.com
Azerbaijan’s 3x3 basketball team has advanced to the final of the 3rd CIS Games, hosted in Azerbaijan for the first time.
The national team earned their spot in the final after a commanding 21-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the penultimate round, News.Az reports.
In the championship match, Azerbaijan will face the winner of the Russia vs. Belarus contest.