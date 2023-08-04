Azerbaijan’s actions are always based on UN Charter and Helsinki Final Act-MFA

“The 2020 44-day war was a war of liberation, caused by Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands and massive ethnic cleansing,” a spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade has made a post on his Twitter account in response to Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan’s remarks, News.az reports.

“Then for 28 years Armenia refused to negotiate in good faith, rejected all peace proposals, claimed that “Karabakh is Armenia”, threatened Azerbaijan with a “new war for new territories”. Azerbaijan’s actions are always based on international law, including UN Charter and Helsinki Final Act,” the spokesperson tweeted.

News.Az