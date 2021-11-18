Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development, Pakistan discuss opportunities for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met in an online format with Chief Executive Officer at Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of Pakistan Hashim Raza to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two bodies.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the fertile ground and potential for expanding relations between Azerbaijani and Pakistani entrepreneurs. They noted that both organizations should work together in developing relations between the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of both countries, as well as take note of the establishment of joint platforms to promote cooperation between the two countries’ business circles.

The sides also discussed the exchange of experience in the field of SMEs.

News.Az

