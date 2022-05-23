Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs and UN to ink memorandum

Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs and UN to ink memorandum

The Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan and the United Nations will sign a memorandum of cooperation on June 13, the agency’s executive director Aygun Aliyeva said on Monday.

She was speaking during the public debates on encouraging fair, peace-loving, and open societies for sustainable development, News.Az reports.

The executive director said the Agency she leads has been working for nearly a year.

“We have been holding meetings for already six months. We recently held a regional conference in Guba. A meeting with NGOs also took place there,” she added.

News.Az