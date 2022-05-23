Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs and UN to ink memorandum

The Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan and the United Nations will sign a memorandum of cooperation on June 13, the agency’s executive director Aygun Aliyeva said on Monday.

She was speaking during the public debates on encouraging fair, peace-loving, and open societies for sustainable development, News.Az reports.

The executive director said the Agency she leads has been working for nearly a year.

“We have been holding meetings for already six months. We recently held a regional conference in Guba. A meeting with NGOs also took place there,” she added.


