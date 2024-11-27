Azerbaijan’s AIR Center Joined the Global South Think Tank Alliance

A scene from the opening ceremony of the second Global South Think Tanks Dialogue in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, east China, November 14, 2024. /CMG

On November 13-14, over 400 scholars and representatives from Global South think tanks gathered in Nanjing city , the capital of China’s Jiangsu province, for the second China-initiated forum called Global South Think Tanks Dialogue, Azerbaijan’s AIR Center told News.az .

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). The Global South Think Tanks Dialogue is a unique platform that provides opportunity for interactions and exchange of ideas of think tanks representing a diverse geography from Latin America, Africa, Asia, as well as Europe. The participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Türkiye, as well as Central Asian states demonstrated that the forum had significance beyond the Global South.The forum celebrated a major milestone with the launch of the Global South Think Tank Alliance, an initiative first introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October . The alliance aims to promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning on governance across nations. The unveiling ceremony marked the official formation of the alliance, which now includes over 100 think tanks from emerging markets and developing countries, in addition to 100 Chinese think tanks such as Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the China Media Group think tank. Membership in the alliance is voluntary, with no binding agreements, allowing for flexible collaboration.During the event, participants discussed potential joint research and partnerships, with plans to publish reports on topics like Global South cooperation, regional development, and aligning development strategies. The alliance also seeks to create additional platforms and forums for scholars to exchange ideas. During the opening ceremony, Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, announced that China will host over 2,000 scholars from Global South nations in forums and dialogues over the next five years.Officials stressed the significance of the dialogue and alliance, pointing to the Global South’s substantial economic impact – accounting for more than 40% of the global economy and 80% of global economic growth in the past two decades. Despite this, the Global South's influence in international political discussions remains limited, highlighting the need for a unified voice to advocate for common interests and enhance its representation in global affairs.In the course of panel discussions on November 14, Vasif Huseynov, Head of Department at the AIR Center , addressed the audience with a speech about Azerbaijan’s relations with China and Baku’s initiatives with respect to the Global South during and after Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.He stated that Azerbaijan’s relations with China have advanced across multiple platforms, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and various bilateral frameworks. This July, we witnessed the signing of an important bilateral document between the two countries, as President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China inaugurated a strategic partnership. Azerbaijan’s application for BRICS membership and its goal to enhance the country’s status within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization reflect the friendship and mutual respect between Baku and Beijing. Azerbaijan chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) from 2019 until January of this year. During this period, Baku introduced several initiatives to strengthen the NAM and amplify the voice of the Global South. Committed to fighting national egoism, unilateralism, and neo-colonialism, one of Azerbaijan’s primary goals was to lay the groundwork for the NAM’s eventual institutionalization as a well-established international organization. The launch of NAM’s parliamentary and youth networks, both initiated by Baku, marks significant progress toward this goal.Azerbaijan also leads in the global anti-colonial movement. During Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship, Azerbaijan launched the Baku Initiative Group to coordinate and support efforts by Global South countries still suffering from the legacies of colonialism. It is vital to recognize that the struggle for sovereignty did not end with the fall of empires; it has simply evolved into new, equally restrictive forms. While some former colonies have achieved formal independence, the struggle to fully reclaim sovereignty continues, especially in Africa, where the influence of former colonial powers like France lingers. Azerbaijan is committed to contributing to global efforts to eliminate all remaining relics of colonialism worldwide.Vasif Huseynov stated that the Global South Think Tank Dialogue provides a unique opportunity to discuss these initiatives, deepen our understanding of each other’s cultures, concerns, and interests, and collaborate toward creating a better world for all.

News.Az