Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)
In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
During the practical firing, air targets of an imaginary enemy were detected and destroyed with high precision using anti-aircraft missile complexes.
The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks.