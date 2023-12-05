Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the practical firing, air targets of an imaginary enemy were detected and destroyed with high precision using anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      